Nominate now: Your candidate could be 2021 IITPSA winner

There's still time to nominate candidates for the IT industry’s top accolades, presented by the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) in partnership with ITWeb and the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

The annual IITPSA President’s Awards have recognised SA’s leading IT professionals and organisations for more than 40 years.

This year, due to the crucial role IT has played in keeping businesses afloat during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme is ‘Excellence in the New Normal’, says Admire Gwanzura, new president of the IITPSA.



The IT Personality of the Year award recognises a person who has built a successful and respected IT organisation or business, or has made a significant technical or academic contribution to the IT industry. The 2020 IT Personality title is held by Ntuthuko Shezi, founder and CEO of Livestock Wealth.

The Visionary CIO award honours a CIO who has shown visionary leadership in using IT to support, grow and transform business. Stanley Mpofu, CIO of the University of the Witwatersrand, and Nomthi Nelwamondo, CIO of Assupol, were joint winners in 2020.

The Technology Excellence award is presented to a person or team who has made exceptional or innovative use of technology for an organisation, or exhibited technological excellence that has delivered measurable benefit for business / the South African economy. In 2020, this award went to Andre Jacobs, chief of product engineering at IOT.nxt.



The Social Responsibility/Community award is given to an individual, team or project that delivers the benefits of IT on a not-for-profit basis into the community or brings the community into the IT space. The 2020 accolade went to GirlCode, a registered NPO aimed at empowering young girls and women through technology

It is not necessary to be a member of IITPSA to be nominated. The 2021 IITPSA Presidents awards will be presented during the first quarter of 2022.

To have your say and nominate deserving candidates, click here.