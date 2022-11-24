rAge Expo to give five lucky ITWeb readers two day-passes each

rAge Expo, the annual mega event for video gaming, technology, e-sports, geek culture and digital entertainment, is giving away five double day passes to ITWeb readers.

The five lucky individuals who correctly answer a question posted on ITWeb's Facebook channel can each win a day pass for themselves and a partner.

Taking place from 9 to 11 December at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, rAge Expo promises more than 100 exhibitors. These include local game development studios, a gaming fashion show, hardware brands showcasing the latest and greatest, Minecraft tournaments, simulator racing, e-sports, 35+ creators in the Artist Alley, live streams, content creator meet and greet zone, Intel Africa Masters grand final, board games and more.

Over the past twenty years rAge has become known for all things gaming, tech and geek, but this year the expo is adding a special element for the professional and business tech audience too.

The rAgeX Conference on 9 December will centre around Metaverse and web3 technologies, with the aim of helping attendees discover the benefits of virtual reality, artificial intelligence, big data and machine learning, as well as the algorithms and functionalities of TikTok, crypto-currencies, and the IOT.

A few highlights at rAge include:

Predator Gaming and ACGL are hosting The Predator Ultimate Gamer Challenge, and participants stand a chance to win a gaming setup worth R130 000. For more info, click here.

rAge Expo 2022 visitors will stand a chance to win an Xbox Series S 512GB and RIG 500 Pro Gen 2 headset from Incredible Connection. To be automatically entered into the draw, purchase tickets from Howler.

The annual rAge GES Cosplay Competition is back. Entries close on 30 November.

To celebrate the inclusion of Masandawana in FIFA23, Mettlestate and Mamelodi Sundowns FC are hosting the Mamelodi Sundowns FIFA23 Championship. The prize pool is R200 000. To sign up, click here.

Ultimate Gaming Championships is back at rAge 2022 with rAge Drive, a fighting game tournament. Gamers can test their mettle against the best local players in the SA fighting game community .

For a chance to win tickets, go to ITWeb's Facebook page, look for the rAge Expo post and send us your answer via a direct message.