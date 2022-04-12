Forrester analyst to keynote ITWeb Security Summit 2022

Paul McKay

Paul Mckay, principal analyst at Forrester, will be presenting an international keynote on “Cyber security in 2022 and beyond – analysing current and emerging risks”, at the ITWeb Security Summit 2022, to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre from 31 May to 2 June.



The Summit is the 17th annual gathering of local and international cyber security professionals and decision makers, and McKay will

focus on the current threats and risks that are affecting South African businesses.

Last year was a record-breaking year for cyber security, with more attacks and breaches recorded in 2021 than any year in the past. This is despite new rules and regulations governing security measures, and a slew of new tools released by the security community to combat modern attacks.

In 2022, the industry expects a continued growth in attacks, particularly ransomware and supply chain attacks, as well as an additional focus on operational technologies and critical infrastructure. And in the aftermath of the pandemic, the ongoing use of BYOD could also provide attackers with easy access to networks.

During his keynote, Mckay will discuss what is behind the significant increase in cyber incidents. He will unpack whether or not we can expect these incidents to continue increasing over the next 12 to 24 months, as well as to what extent the pandemic has increased distrust in corporate, medical and government authorities, and whether this is a new risk factor that we need to take into account.

In addition, Mckay will discuss the cyber security implications of the war in Ukraine, zero-day exploits, and will tell delegates what lessons can be learned from global cyber security trends for South Africa and the rest of Africa.