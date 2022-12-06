Survey: The job of CISO is getting ever-more complex

While cyber security is seen as a board priority and budgets have increased over the past year, chief information security officers (CISOs) still face challenges getting buy-in from all levels – from the board down to the users.

These are some of the key findings of the inaugural ITWeb/Brainstorm Security Summit CISO Survey, which is run in partnership with MTN Business.

This exclusive survey of South Africa’s top cyber security decision-makers was conducted in conjunction with ITWeb’s flagship Security Summit. Run during June and July 2022, the survey was by invitation only and captured input from over 80 CISOs and equivalent C-level execs.

The objective was to provide insights into the priorities and challenges CISOs face, where they are spending their security budgets and how their relationship with the business is evolving.

“CISOs who participated in our inaugural survey told us they are concerned about the increasing complexity of the tech landscape and the evolution of cyber threats and their frequency,” says Adrian Hinchcliffe, group editor-in-chief at ITWeb.

“They also face challenges around funding, demonstrating ROI and dealing with a shortage of cyber security skills. Ultimately, the CISO’s job is huge and it's only going to get bigger, more complex and more encompassing,” says Hinchcliffe.

