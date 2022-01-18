Mint Group, AvePoint partner to deliver Smart Compliance for Information Management

Mint Group, Microsoft Gold consultancy and cloud solutions provider, has announced its US partnership with AvePoint, the most advanced SaaS and data management solutions provider. The organisations provide secure, compliant cloud collaboration and information governance solutions on the Microsoft 365 platform. As part of Mint Group’s commitment to provide fearless cloud adoption and accelerate world-class information management, the joint venture will enhance the existing Smart Compliance offering, designed with the IQ Business Group (a leading records management organisation for the public sector and highly regulated industries).

Throughout the year, Mint Group, AvePoint and IQBG will host a series of webinars and exclusive workshops – sharing their expertise in Information Governance Management – Smart Compliance. “The partnership between AvePoint and Mint Group is an incredible collaboration,” says Mint Vice-President of Delivery, Ryan Britton. “It brings together two of Microsoft’s acclaimed software vendors to implement compliance solutions in the most highly regulated environments. We now provide our customers with an unmatched, turnkey solution for information regulation, compliance, productivity and teamwork within the Microsoft 365 platform.”

As digital and hybrid work creates more complex business environments, it is even more critical to protect information within the customer life cycle from external threats, optimise employee productivity and effectively govern digital workplaces. In addition, the amount of data that organisations are responsible for is growing exponentially, and at the same time, the regulation of information is becoming incredibly stringent. Organisations who fail to govern their data correctly and their customers' data expose themselves to incredible liability and potential reputational damage.

That’s why the improved Smart Compliance offering will leverage AvePoint’s market-leading products to help migrate, manage and protect data. AvePoint’s digital collaboration platform, which focuses on cloud migration, governance, policy management, records management, backup and archiving will be integral in the new Mint Group governance and compliance consulting offering.

“Over the past two years, many companies quickly pivoted to the cloud out of necessity,” said Jason Beal, SVP of Global Channel and Partner Ecosystem, AvePoint. “But especially in regulated industries, securing and governing company data is critical, which is where our digital collaboration security platform comes into play. Through our partnership with the Mint Group, we will give businesses the confidence that their information is not only safe but also easy to optimise for those and only those who should have access to it.”

This partnership supports Mint Group and AvePoint’s complementary Microsoft solutions and joint vision to assist customers in navigating the challenges of the digital revolution and the transformation towards intelligent, modernised compliance and governance in the Microsoft Cloud.

To register for the next webinar and learn more about the Smart Compliance for Information Management offer, please visit the link provided here.

