Mint Group only African Microsoft partner at prestigious Inner Circle Summit

In July 2021, leading Microsoft partner and global IT consultancy, Mint Group, was honoured to be selected for the prestigious 2021/2022 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Mint Group in the top echelon of Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organisations achieve increased success.

In March 2022, Mint Group was the only African partner in attendance at the exclusive annual Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle Summit. Hosted in Santa Barbara, USA, this intimate event provided a unique opportunity to share strategy, network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners, and have a meaningful impact on the Microsoft business software strategy.

“The roundtables and one-on-one meetings paved the way for open dialogue, idea-sharing, a focus on industry cloud and fascinating insights into Microsoft’s roadmap,” explains Mint Group Head of Channel, Pieter du Toit. “Inner Circle is one of the most select groups in the Microsoft ecosystem and Mint Group was privileged to be among the 77 partners out of more than 600 000 partners worldwide to attend.

“Not only were we able to represent our interests, and those of our customers, but we were also able to align our business for the next growth phase and benchmark ourselves against some of the most successful global Microsoft partners,” says Du Toit. “This summit supports Mint’s strategy to keep on evolving, ahead of the curve.”

Mint Group is a Microsoft Gold IT consultancy and systems integrator providing innovative and disruptive solutions. As a cloud solution provider (CSP) with expertise across all three Microsoft clouds – Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365, Mint crafts industry solutions to help improve customer experiences, increase agility, improve operational efficiency and accelerate the digital transformation journey with AI and cognitive services for businesses and government institutions globally.

The company also holds the following accolades: Dynamics Business Applications Services Partner of the Year, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partner of the Year, Microsoft Consulting Services Partner of the Year, Modern Work Partner of the Year, and Business Applications Power Platform Partner of the Year at the prestigious Microsoft Partner Awards 2020 and 2021. In recognition of their innovation on Microsoft Azure, Mint was, in addition, the only South African partner selected as a finalist for the Commercial Marketplace category at the Microsoft Global Awards.