Online bootcamp offers qualification in computer science

HyperionDev CEO Riaz Moola.

Edtech provider HyperionDev has partnered with UNISA Enterprise, a subsidiary of the University of South Africa (UNISA), to introduce an online computer science bootcamp.

During the three-month bootcamp, students will get a chance to enhance their digital skills by learning the fundamentals of Python and computer science, and develop practical software engineering skills.

HyperionDev CEO Riaz Moola says it’s essential that today’s local graduates are ready to embrace the digital face of the future.

“We are offering a programme that helps students to study through our online bootcamp format of learning, as well as achieve a recognised accreditation from a tertiary institution, with the option to go further and complete a three-year computer science degree.

“We’re excited about it and believe that students will respond very well to taking a programme that excels in terms of its follow-up, method of delivery, one-on-one mentorship and offering the alignment the industry needs with the university’s own reputation and credentials.”

Moola notes the qualification, co-designed with UNISA Enterprise, won’t rival a university degree. “We’re not trying to replace universities,” he emphasises. “We’re working with tertiary institutions to launch new courses that will help them support students, so there will always be a place for the traditional university model.”

He points out bootcamps can be viewed as alternative credentials. “They are a fast-paced career accelerator that can quickly land participants a job as a software developer or data scientist, rather than a traditional university degree which takes years to complete.”

UNISA’s College of Education previously partnered with digital skills development firm Deviare to upskill students and professionals through various short learning programmes and bootcamps.

Founded in 2012, HyperionDev offers specialised mentored coding bootcamps, which take place either online or on-site at its Johannesburg and Cape Town campuses. Backed by Facebook and Google, the edtech firm says it has trained 100 000 students, to date.

It is in negotiations with several public and private universities in SA, US, the UK and Australia. “There’s a huge demand for high-quality online education and very high interest from universities and how they enter that space with partners,” says Moola.

With 10% of professions expected to disappear and be replaced by artificial intelligence by 2030, there has never been a better time for students and professionals alike to invest in enhancing their digital skills, he adds.

“Partnerships such as these are vital to ensure every South African who wishes to future-proof their career has many options and opportunities that are accessible and beneficial to all.”

To learn more about the bootcamp offered by HyperionDev, in partnership with UNISA Enterprise, click here.