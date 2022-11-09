Equinix, VMware partner on new distribited cloud service

Digital infrastructure company Equinix and VMware have announced an expanded global relationship to deliver new digital infrastructure and multi-cloud services.

The announcement was amde yesterday at VMware Explore 2022 Europe in Barcelona.



The two comoanies introduced VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal, a new distributed cloud service that they say will deliver a higher functioning, secure, and cost-effective cloud option to support enterprise applications.

The service will combine VMware-managed and supported cloud infrastructure as a service with Equinix’s global metal as a service (MaaS) offering, and will extend customers’ cloud environments into distributed metro locations to meet performance demands at the edge and preserve the integrity of enterprise workloads.

In essence, MaaS enables cloud-style provisioning for physical servers.

Customers will buy the VMware Cloud software as a service from VMware and the bare metal as a service capacity from Equinix.

According to Narayan Bharadwaj, VP, cloud solutions at VMware, the services will be perfect for distributed cloud use cases, including smart cities, video analytics, game development, real-time financial market trading, retail POS, and a variety of use cases using IOT and ML/inference.

The service will include VMware Cloud for consistent multi-cloud infrastructure and operations and Equinix Metal, an automated bare metal and interconnection offering delivered as a service across Equinix’s global International Business Exchange footprint.

Also, VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal will provide private, low-latency access to both private and public cloud environments, as well as thousands of IT and network providers, via Equinix Fabric interconnection. It will also offer built-in private connectivity that aims to deliver multi-cloud flexibility and choice with instant connectivity to all public cloud services.

