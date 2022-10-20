Striata SA rebrands to Tilte

Digital customer communications firm Striata SA has changed its name, rebranding to Tilte.

In a statement, the company says the new identityis in line with its expanded offering.

The rebranding of Striata to Tilte will take effect next month, notes the statement.

“Our evolution as a company has been transformative and with our strategy solidified, we felt that a rebrand was warranted,” explains MD Brent Haumann.

“By simplifying, individualising and maximising engagement across the board, we’re making it easy for companies and their customers to engage meaningfully.”

Founded in 1999, Johannesburg-based Striata provides strategy, software and professional services that enable digital communication across multiple channels and devices.

The company notes that technology has accelerated and so have the expectations of its clients and customers. Over the past few years, Striata has evolved to meet these demands and began expanding its service offering to cover a lot more than digital communication alone, it states.

As it looks to achieve its goal of turning disengaged customers into loyal brand advocates, it’s partnered with global CX technologies, in order to bring clients a holistic set of solutions.

Haumann comments that the existing Striata technology will remain a key pillar in Tilte’s offering. It will, however, be joined by technologies from several other players under the Tilte brand.

The new positioning will also enable Tilte to expand its offerings across Africa, he notes.

“Many of our clients already use our products throughout Africa,” states Haumann. “As internet connectivity becomes more affordable and more ubiquitous, digital customer experiences will only become more important. We look forward to helping a growing number of organisations build those experiences.”