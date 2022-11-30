Top international speakers secured for ITWeb Security Summit 2023

Surging ransomware, remote working, the de-perimeterisation of organisations, and the ongoing geopolitical climate resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict are only a few of the factors that have led to a proliferation of cyber attacks and data breaches.

As governments, public and private sector organisations, and security professionals struggle to keep up with modern threat actors, as well as recruit and retain cyber security talent, the question on everyone’s lips is: “What’s next for the cyber security industry in 2023?”

The 18th annual ITWeb Security Summit, to be held from 6 to 8 June at the Sandton Convention Centre, will once again bring leading international and local experts, analysts and end-users together, to unpack the latest threats, and strategies, tactics and technologies to counteract them.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, says the Security Summit is the "must-attend" annual information and cyber security event in Africa, and the premier gathering for IT, security and business decision-makers

Themed: "Keeping your organisation secure in an evolving global risk landscape", South Africa’s premier cyber security event will feature more than 60 thought leaders, speakers and panellists, and promises to be the best summit yet.

Several top international speakers have already been secured, including:

Mikko Hyppönen , CRO at WithSecure, a world-renowned security expert and author, known for the Hyppönen Law of IOT security, among other things.

, CRO at WithSecure, a world-renowned security expert and author, known for the Hyppönen Law of IOT security, among other things. Mark Hoffman , crime and intelligence analyst and business psychologist specialising in behavioural and cyber profiling.

, crime and intelligence analyst and business psychologist specialising in behavioural and cyber profiling. Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola , chair of the African Union Cyber Security Expert Group, ranked on the top global cyber security influencers and thought leaders list.

, chair of the African Union Cyber Security Expert Group, ranked on the top global cyber security influencers and thought leaders list. Stéphane Duguin, CEO of Cyber Peace Institute, who analyses how technology is being weaponised and is on a mission is to coordinate a collective response to achieve cyber peace.

The ITWeb Security Summit 2023 agenda, with eight tracks over two days, will cover today’s key cyber security themes, the latest threats and the strategies, techniques and solutions to mitigate them.

Topics under discussion will include cyber warfare, vulnerability management, container security, DevSecOps, operational technology security, as well as the IOT and its inherent threats. We will also look at securing remote and hybrid workforces, as well as supply chains, user awareness and training, data privacy, mobile security, zero trust, and more.

The summit will be packed full of practical advice that cyber security professionals can take back and use in their organisation from day one, as well as product and solution demonstrations featuring some of the hottest tools and technologies.

“Now, more than ever, cyber security is no longer a grudge purchase or a nice-to-have, it is an essential investment in the future sustainability of the business. More than that, it has also shifted from a blocker to a true business enabler,” says Lawlor.