Wipro invests in dedicated VMware business unit

VMware has extended its collaboration with technology and consulting services business Wipro, to help joint customers maximise their VMware Cloud investments.

Part of the expanded relationship will see Wipro open a dedicated VMware-focused business, in line with its broader strategy of driving growth through strategic partnerships.

The unit will focus on Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and VMware Cross-Cloud services. The goal is to streamline VMware implementations and accelerate the deployment of applications, the companies say.

Monty Bhatia, VP, global systems Integrators at VMware, says multi-cloud, modern applications, and anywhere workspace strategies are becoming more and more integral to enterprise success.

He says the partnership will tap into the two entities’ collective strengths, and smooth the journey to digital transformation for large enterprises.

Wipro’s new business unit aims to improve the companies’ collaboration on deploying VMware solutions, including VMware Anywhere Workspace, which allows employees to work from anywhere with more secure and seamless experiences.

The collaboration will be global, covering the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, with a major focus on banking and financial services, healthcare, consumer, and retail industries. It will involve multi-million-dollar investments across sales, alliances, and delivery resources in each of these regions.

The delivery will be executed through Wipro FullStride Cloud Studios in US, Europe, and India.