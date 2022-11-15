Mint Group triumphs with three awards at 19th annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards

Mint Group is proud to have been honoured with three awards at the prestigious 19th annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards, held in Johannesburg on 10 November 2022.

Hosted by Topco Media and Standard Bank, the eagerly awaited 19th annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards took place at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. The awards celebrate excellence in gender empowerment by awarding some of South Africa’s most accomplished women leaders.

This year’s theme: ‘Fierce Femininity – a Masked Ball’ – invited attendees to witness the ‘unmasking’ of the 2022 agents of change. The black-tie event wasn’t only about glitz and glamour, it provided a stage to honour outstanding leadership, inspiration, vision and innovation in organisations that play a role in advancing women to the forefront of the economy. The awards cover all the major economic sectors and recognise businesses from SMEs all the way to the national level.

Mint Group was awarded the 1st runner up in the category: Top Women Business in ICT 2022, 1st runner up in the category: Top Gender-empowered Individual: Male Driving Gender Empowerment; and 2nd runner up in the category: Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2022.

Recipient of the second runner up award for Top Women Business Leader, Mint Group CFO, Yvonne Dias, graciously gives all credit to the Mint Team.

“We have the most amazing women who work at Mint, who not only make an impact and drive our business, but also make a huge contribution to empowering partners and adding value to our community,” says Dias.

“I would like to thank Standard Bank for acknowledging and recognising the important role that women play in the success of our sector. Also, thank you to the exceptional women of Mint for surrounding me with inspiration, strength, courage and resilience. One of Mint’s core values is putting people at the centre of everything we do; these awards reinforce that commitment.”

Mint Group CEO Carel du Toit adds: “At Mint, we are proud to have so many incredible women with exceptional business acumen, strategic foresight and a passion for diversity and inclusion. One of our key priorities is to consistently implement innovative policies to empower women. Congratulations to our fellow finalists and winners, and Standard Bank for this important celebration of gender empowerment.”

Mint would like to congratulate all the finalists and winners at this year’s event. We look forward to celebrating together next year.