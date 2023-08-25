Connect extends Five9 partnership to SA to enhance choice of CCaaS solutions offered

Gert Swart, Group Chief Technology Officer, Connect.

Connect, the UK-based enterprise communication solutions provider, today announced it has extended its partnership with Five9, the intelligent CX platform provider into South Africa, as the company continues to expand its extensive customer engagement offering in the country.

The partnership will provide local businesses with a dedicated onboarding experience and local support to ensure the solution consistently delivers exceptional experiences throughout the customer journey.

Connect is a long-standing Five9 partner and, in 2022, won the prestigious Five9 Global Partner of the Year award based on the company's significant domain experience expertise and year-over-year growth in sales success.

Connect South Africa's extensive local technical competency combined with our global Five9 competencies will benefit local customers looking for the ideal cloud-based contact centre solution to meet their customer engagement needs.

“As a vendor-independent solutions provider, offering Five9 in South Africa adds to our extensive portfolio of intelligent omnichannel contact centre solutions,” explains Gert Swart, Global Chief Technology Officer at Connect. “In the face of rising product commoditisation, contact centre operators must find ways to differentiate themselves by delivering exceptional customer service to generate customer loyalty and drive repeat business.”

Faced with these challenges, Swart explains that more businesses are opting to migrate to cloud-based contact centre solutions as they look to transform their customer interaction capabilities and enhance the customer experience (CX).

“Broadening our contact centre as a service (CCaaS) offering with Five9 builds on our ability to solve the consumer engagement and CX demands that businesses currently face by bringing market-leading technologies together that empower businesses to deliver excellent customer service,” he continues.

The Five9 intelligent CX platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences. The cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable and secure customer interaction platform includes contact centre; omnichannel engagement; workforce engagement management; extensibility through more than 1 000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology and partners to more than 2 500 organisations worldwide.

“By delivering advanced omnichannel customer engagement capabilities and an AI-powered experience, Five9 provides a deep understanding of the customer and their individual preferences, as well as their issues and buying behaviours,” elaborates Swart.

Connect South Africa will also benefit from Five9's established global partner network, which provides convenient partner enablement resources, including world-class education and support to accelerate business success.

“Five9 has focused on building partner practices, market-recognised certifications and strong partner affinity programmes to expand its market share in recent years, which has seen an increase in its value delivery quotient,” explains Swart.

By leveraging its market-leading cloud contact centre skills and expertise in the company's consulting and integration teams, Connect South Africa can rapidly deploy the Five9 intelligent CX platform, to accelerate a customer's personalised digital transformation journey and unlock advanced customer engagement capabilities.

“Adding Five9 to our contact centre portfolio means we have one more option to offer our customers, particularly those in the enterprise market, as they look for ways to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace,” concludes Swart.