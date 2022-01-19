SAP appoints new president of EMEA South region

Emmanuel Raptopoulos, SAP’s new regional president of EMEA South.

SAP’s EMEA South region, which comprises Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, will be headed by Emmanuel Raptopoulos, says a company statement.

In his new role as regional president of EMEA South, Raptopoulos succeeds Claudio Muruzabal, who has been promoted to president of SAP’s global cloud success services organisation.

According to SAP, Raptopoulos will report to Scott Russell, head of the Customer Success unit and member of the SAP executive board.

The German software giant notes EMEA South is at the forefront of its transformation to the cloud.

Says Russell: “The voice of our customers is loud and clear. They want to transition to and transform in the cloud for rapid innovation, exceptional experiences and next-level business outcomes. With Claudio Muruzabal as president of our global cloud success services organisation, we are centring and optimising our talent around helping our customers maximise value in the cloud with SAP – at every single touch point in their lasting relationship with us.

“With the appointment of Emmanuel Raptopoulos as president of EMEA South, we are ensuring a seamless transition in the region for our customers, our partners and our people. In addition to his deep and varied experience, he has a proven passion for the success of our customers and a strong track record of delivering it,” he adds.

With more than 20 years at SAP in leadership roles in general management, sales, operations and consulting, in both Europe and the Middle East, Raptopoulos’s extensive track record demonstrates the fostering of a high-performance culture of inclusivity and innovation, says SAP.

Raptopoulos comments: “EMEA South’s next decade will be driven by cloud growth, anchored by our purpose, people and partnerships, and I am honoured to take on this new role.

“The region represents a dynamic market for SAP, as agile organisations are transforming their businesses into intelligent and sustainable enterprises via the cloud. I look forward to partnering with our great customers across this diverse region to innovate and thereby meaningfully contribute to their long-term success.”