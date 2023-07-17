Mandela Day inspires tech firms to contribute

South African tech firms are honouring the legacy of former president Nelson Mandela by focusing on poverty alleviation to mark Nelson Mandela International Day tomorrow.

With this year’s theme being climate, food and solidarity, tech firms In2IT, Frogfoot Networks and African Innovation Solutions (AIS) are taking action to assist local communities.

With poverty affecting close to a third of the South African population, business intelligence solutions firm In2IT says it has committed to supporting learners of Dikgale Village – a rural community outside Polokwane. It is sponsoring food, toiletries for pupils and laptops for the teachers of schools in the village.

Beneficiary schools are Moloisi Secondary School, Kgalaka Primary School and Sebayeng Primary School.

According to the company, the beneficiary educational institutions play a vital role in shaping the lives of the children in Dikgale Village. In2IT's support aims to enhance the learning environment and provide necessary resources for their education.

"In2IT is proud to support those who need it most, and Mandela Day provides a powerful opportunity to shed light on the challenges faced by underprivileged communities, including the children in Dikgale Village," says Tshepo Mokoena, chairman of In2IT.

To further engage and uplift the spirits of the children in the village, In2IT says it has planned a lunch and a range of educational and entertaining activities on the day.

Open-access fibre infrastructure provider Frogfoot Networks has partnered with 19 non-governmental organisations to launch its national blanket drive on Nelson Mandela International Day.

Running from 18 to 28 July, the initiative aims to foster wellness and promote a sense of warmth and care within local communities.

As part of this nationwide initiative, Frogfoot has selected drop-off locations across the country for individuals, businesses and community organisations to contribute to the cause.

Charities will receive the donated blankets and distribute them to those who need them most, ensuring the resources are allocated efficiently and responsibly, notes the company.

“The national blanket drive reflects Frogfoot's commitment to making a positive impact beyond providing connectivity. With the onset of colder months, the campaign seeks to address the pressing needs of vulnerable individuals and families, ensuring they have the necessary warmth and comfort during challenging times,” says Miranda Du Preez, head of brand activations at Frogfoot.

‘’We believe in the power of community and the importance of taking care of one another. By joining forces with our customers, employees and partnering charities, we aim to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most."

AIS, an innovation incubator and accelerator for African tech businesses, has collaborated with Mayibuye Mandela, the great-grandson of Nelson Mandela, to secure a donation of 67 blankets from the Fisha Foundation.

Mayibuye Mandela, an operations intern at AIS, is calling on all South Africans to do their part to dismantle poverty and inequality across underprivileged communities by donating their time or resources to make a difference to those who need it most.