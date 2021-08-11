‘Tinder for property’ hunts down investment deals

New real estate investment app PropertyClan looks to empower users with the professional-grade property investment tools they need to make good property investment decisions.

Available on Android and iOS stores, the app is targeted at both seasoned investors and people who have always wanted to invest in property but lack the know-how or confidence to invest in residential buy-to-let properties.

Dubbed the “Tinder for property investors”, PropertyClan connects users to carefully selected off-market property deals with professional-level analysis to help them navigate the two biggest hurdles facing would-be property investors: finding a good property to buy and lack of skill.

Instead of searching for properties on the internet, contacting estate agents and visiting countless properties that don’t meet the user’s requirements or preferences, prospective investors can use the PropertyClan app, which shows curated, analysed deals that match a user’s profile, notes the company.

The process behind the app is fourfold: it finds suitable properties for users, matches them to the user’s profile, facilitates the transaction and manages the renting out of property on their behalf.

The app has a team of professionals in the property field, including conveyancers, mortgage bond originators, financial analysts, deal structuring experts and software developers, who work behind the scenes to assist users at every stage of the property buying process.

“We wanted to create an application that made investment-grade properties accessible to anyone, regardless of their skills or experience,” says PropertyClan CEO Michael Egner.

“PropertyClan crunches the numbers for users and provides them with important decision-making figures, such as whether the property is tenanted, and what the monthly rental, levies and bond repayments are. The app also provides calculations such as the net yield (what you earn on your investment after deducting bond repayments and other costs), your monthly surplus and annual returns percentage.”

The tech start-up was founded by a multi-disciplinary team of three South African entrepreneurs with many years of specialist experience in the property investment market.

Residential buy-to-let property is a much-favoured investment option by South Africans, as property can be less volatile than shares or other investment types, according to the company.

However, many good assets don't make it to public platforms because they are snapped up by professional investors before they get there − a challenge that PropertyClan seeks to resolve.

“We find property deals through our professional networks, partnerships and lead generation campaigns,” says Egner.

“The analytics built into the app will match a user’s profile, with properties based on their stated preferences and readiness to invest.”

Users who sign up will see deals on offer on the app and will be able to evaluate them and discuss them with one of PropertyClan’s investment strategists.

While users can sign up free of charge, an optional extra is the paid-for prime membership, which allows them to boost their returns by saving them thousands of rands in up-front cash per property deal, notes the company.

The prime membership also provides discounted property management and priority access to new deals, among other perks, for R800 per month.