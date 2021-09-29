Mint Group achieves three accolades at Microsoft South Africa 2021 Partner Awards

Microsoft Gold IT consultancy and systems integrator, Mint Group, has been honored the Modern Work Partner of the Year Award, the Business Applications Power Platform Partner of the Year Award and the Microsoft Consulting Services Partner of the Year Award, at the esteemed Microsoft South Africa Partner Awards, held virtually, on 28 September 2021.

Mint Group forms part of the Microsoft Partner Network, across more than 100 countries, invested in empowering everyone, to do more and achieve better, with purpose-driven technology implementations. The accomplished awards demonstrate and complement Microsoft’s principles of building for impact; driving inclusive economic growth; differentiating with purpose; enabling a diverse partner ecosystem and harnessing collective action.

Mint Group was one of the few Microsoft Partners to be recognised as Partner of the Year or Finalist across all categories of technology, business and strategy.

Demonstrating innovative excellence with relevant solutions

The Modern Work Partner of the Year Award recognises Mint’s thought leadership in creating a customer journey impact of digital transformation, with multiple workloads delivered with Office 365 and Microsoft 365.

“Mint Group has achieved 200% year on year growth in this division. Our Next Generation Meeting Hub and the MyHealth.AI Teams App demonstrate value creation and a great return on investment for customers,” says Henri Fourie, Mint Group Head of Client.

The Business Applications Power Platform Partner of the Year Award acknowledges Mint’s dedication to delivering modern intelligent experiences and services, using the Power Platform to improve decision-making and outcomes.

“We have achieved increased market shares, in the sectors of healthcare, financial services and the public sector, through driving scale and innovations. Using the Power Platform, we have empowered frontline workers, lifted communities and sought opportunities to resolve societal and work challenges,” says Mint Head of Client, Andre Wissler.

The Microsoft Consulting Services Partner of the Year Award honours Mint’s demonstrated commitment to consistently deliver on its strategy to drive consumption, support the lifecycle and develop the market. It also aligns with the culture, values and success metrics of Microsoft Services.

“This award can be attributed to our great partnerships with Microsoft and all our hard work that we have put in over the last year. We have an amazing team. Together with the Consulting Services team, we had the same vision and worked to create tomorrow, together ,“ says Mint Head of Sales, Ronelle Naidoo.

Mint Group was also finalist for the Dynamics Customer Engagement Partner of the Year, Artificial Intelligence Partner of the Year and the Industry Solution for Public Sector Partner of the Year Awards.

Moving at the speed of the cloud

Mint Group is one of the few partners with specialised expertise across all three Microsoft clouds.

“Our achievements demonstrate Mint’s excellence in Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 clouds. We leverage all three platforms, and constantly work towards providing valuable solutions for improved customer experiences, operational efficiency and innovation,” says Mint Group CEO, Carel Du Toit.

“Mint Group thanks Microsoft South Africa for their dedication to lead, support and equip partners in providing valuable tools and resources to help accelerate, transform and open a world of possibilities. It would also like to congratulate all the winners and commend them for the value proposition that they have brought in industry priority scenarios,” closes Du Toit.