FNB Connect adds OPPO to mobile device catalogue

The OPPO Reno7 Z 5G.

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has collaborated with First National Bank (FNB) to make its devices available on the FNB Connect shop via its online platforms.

The new partnership comes several months after OPPO expanded its phone access points across all five major network carriers in South Africa, as it looks to increase its local market share.

Almost 18 months after launching in the South African market, the company says it is gaining local market share and has cornered 10% of the local postpaid smartphone market.

In a previous interview with ITWeb, OPPO set out an ambitious plan targeting massive growth in the next five years, as it plans to shake-up the local market by introducing high-quality, affordable devices.

In its latest move, the phone maker says its devices will now form part of FNB Connect’s curated contracts offerings, and are available immediately via the FNB mobile app and website.

“We are excited to be partnering with First National Bank, an innovative leader that understands customer-centricity,” says Liam Faurie, head of operations and go-to markets of OPPO South Africa.

“We want more South Africans to experience the power in our technology, and use this to fuel their purpose through premium capabilities and affordable access.”

Launched in June 2015, FNB Connect is a three-pillar business made up of the mobile virtual network operator, device and service provider business.

Customers can also purchase devices across the following categories: smartphones, laptops, accessories, TVs, gaming consoles and smartwatches. The bank says customers can apply for any of these devices over a 24-month repayment period.

According to Faurie, OPPO plans to further accelerate its investment locally by continually upgrading the country’s online infrastructure through the introduction of accessible, affordable technologies.

This month, the company launched its latest high-end flagship smartphone, the Reno7 5G, which is now available through a 24-month contract on FNB for R849 p/m. Other premium devices include the A74 5G, A54s and A16s.

All OPPO devices available through the FNB partnership are enabled with near-field communication technology, to allow users to access secure and immediate payments by tapping their smartphone at participating point-of-sales nationwide.

Beyond phone devices, OPPO also provides internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. It has a footprint in more than 50 countries, with more than 40 000 employees.