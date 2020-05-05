Changepoint Project Portfolio Management (PPM) in East Africa

Two of the top five banks in Kenya have chosen Changepoint PPM as their preferred project portfolio management solution.

Discussions are under way with other parties in the East African region, who see value in the Changepoint Project Portfolio Management solution and want to adopt our services as well.

Changepoint is a suite of purpose-built strategic and portfolio management solutions for project and program management offices, services organisations, enterprise architects and business transformation teams.

Changepoint helps businesses transform strategic and project, engagement or application portfolios with an adaptable, intuitive and intelligent solution that is configurable for today’s changing business landscape. With Changepoint PPM, PMOs have a top-down visibility into the entire portfolio within the organisation, which improves alignment between business objectives and execution.

GEN2 Enterprise Software SA is the official reseller of Changepoint Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Project Portfolio Management (PPM) software in South Africa and the rest of Africa.

