Uber Eats blames app glitch for free breakfast

On-demand food delivery app Uber Eats has apologised for an in-app glitch that resulted in customers receiving free food from KFC.

Dozens of Uber Eats customers took to Twitter yesterday, expressing their surprise after they had ordered “free breakfast” from the app. According to the Tweeps, upon placing their KFC order, the app only deducted a delivery fee, resulting in no payment for the food.

KFC is a restaurant partner that uses the Uber Eats app to reach its customers.

Sharing a photo of what looks like boxes of KFC meals on his Twitter post yesterday, Anele The Hyena (@AneleHyena) wrote: “There was an error on the Uber Eats app and everything was free!”

Another Tweep, named Dulcé (@hlulanimanyike), wrote: “I really just bought 20 KFC wings for R8 on Uber Eats.”

Later, all KFC restaurants were unreachable on the app.

Responding to queries from ITWeb, the food delivery app noted it has investigated, and the issue has now been resolved.

“We are aware the KFC menu option via the Uber Eats app had items loaded with R0 prices on 14 June. We temporarily paused the KFC option to investigate the issue; however, all stores are now back online. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” says Charles Mhango, head of operations at Uber Eats Sub-Saharan Africa.

Launched six years ago, Uber Eats has expanded the number of restaurants from 1 000 since launch, to over 7 500 merchants across 33 cities in South Africa.