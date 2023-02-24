Calib Cassim appointed Eskom interim CEO

Embattled power utility Eskom has appointed Calib Cassim as interim group chief executive officer, with immediate effect.

Cassim takes over from Andre de Ruyter, who left the parastatal this week, after the board announced he would no longer be required to serve the balance of his notice period and will immediately vacate his position.

This development followed an hour-long media interview with De Ruyter on My Guest Tonight With Annika Larsen, during which he made accusations surrounding corruption, power station sabotage and government’s ongoing reluctance to reduce the power utility’s dependence on coal.

In a statement today, the state-owned company says Cassim will lead the Eskom management team until further notice.

Cassim was appointed as Eskom’s chief financial officer in November 2018 after serving as acting CFO from July 2017.

He is a registered chartered accountant (SA) and holds a Master’s degree in Business Leadership.

“With over 20 years of service in Eskom, his qualifications and extensive experience have provided Mr Cassim with a deep understanding and appreciation of the Eskom business and the electricity industry, especially regarding the challenges facing the financing of operations and future expansion of the industry,” says Eskom.

“Eskom thanks his family for permitting him to assume the additional responsibilities and is grateful to Mr Cassim for stepping up to the group chief executive officer role.”