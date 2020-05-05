Nokia’s entry-level 4G device available in SA

The Nokia C2 will sell at the recommended retail price of R1 499.

HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the rights to use Nokia's brand on mobile phones, has launched Nokia C2, describing it as its “most accessible” 4G smartphone yet.

Since returning to the mobile phone market with a reinvention of the 3310 and other Android-powered smartphones three years ago, a number of Nokia-branded phone models have been launched locally.

The Nokia C2 is now the latest smartphone from the phone brand, following the Nokia C1’s debut in February.

Featuring a 5.7 HD+ screen, the Nokia C2 has a 5MP front and rear camera and HDR (high dynamic range) photography to brighten up selfies. It also brings Gallery Go to enable editing of favourite photos with a tap, plus finding and managing shots faster with automatic organisation.

Running on Android 9 Pie (Go edition) software, the device features apps like YouTube Go, Google Go and other apps on the Google Play Store. It also comes with the Google Assistant button, to ask questions, see your schedule and even dim the lights.

Users can store up to 3 000 songs or 13 hours of HD video, and to store more photos, videos and music, add a memory card. The company says the device’s 2 800mAh battery can keep the chat and apps going from sunrise to sunset.

Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global chief product officer, states: “One of our main objectives is to bring great smartphone experiences to as many fans as possible across markets and price points. We know that people are looking for a reliable way to upgrade to a 4G smartphone experience.

“Complementing the popular Nokia C1, with the Nokia C2 we deliver on our commitment to creating quality devices you can trust, while offering a more accessible path to 4G for selected markets. We’ve added features like the large HD+ screen, front camera with flash and HDR photography, to allow fans to fully explore creating and enjoying content on a 4G-enabled device, optimised with Android 9 Pie (Go edition).”

The new Nokia smartphone, which comes in charcoal and cyan green, is available from select retailers for R1 499. Only the single SIM variant will be available in SA, according to the company.