DCC launches SonicWall Gen 7 firewall appliances – taking the fight to cyber attacks

Fred Mitchell, software solutions division manager at DCC.

Official SonicWall distributor Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has announced the immediate availability of the newest additions to the company’s high-performance firewall offering, the Generation 7 Network Security platform services (NSsp) and Network Security Appliance (NSa) series.

Representing SonicWall’s most advanced cyber security offerings to date, the firewalls include the new NSa 5700, NSsp 10700 and NSsp 11700 firewalls. The products’ availability come at a time when the SonicWall Capture Labs recorded a 148% increase in global ransomware attacks through the third quarter of 2021.

With 495 million ransomware attacks logged by SonicWall in 2021, it was the most costly and dangerous year on record.

“The new Gen 7 NSsp and NSa products represent SonicWall’s continued commitment to providing simplified, flexible and cost-effective solutions that protect organisations’ valuable data irrespective of the environment,” says Fred Mitchell, software solutions division manager at DCC.

The company’s advanced Gen 7 collection of firewall offerings ensures that organisations of any size – in any industry – are all able to implement its SonicWall Boundless Cybersecurity model.

Also, SonicWall’s entire line of NSa and NSsp firewalls can be quickly managed by the cloud-native Network Security Manager (NSM), which gives distributed enterprises a single, easy-to-use cloud interface for streamlined management, analytics and reporting.

The SonicWall NSsp

The SonicWall NSsp 10700 and NSsp 11700 firewalls have been designed to protect enterprise-class network by delivering up to four times the threat protection of previous-generation SonicWall offerings. This includes high marks for firewall throughout (42Gbps for the 10700, 47Gbps for the 11700), threat throughput (27, 35Gbps), IPS (28, 37Gbps) and VPN performance (23, 27Gbps).

The NSsp 10700 and NSsp 11700 both offer 100G, 25G and 10G connectivity, delivering multi-gigabit threat protection for large environments. These higher port densities, coupled with hardware redundancy and high availability, allow distributed enterprises and large government agencies to purchase fewer appliances while supporting more secure connections as their networks grow.

The NSa 5700

The NSa 5700 firewall serves as the security backbone of hybrid environments and complement virtual SonicWall security offerings. The firewall assists organisations cost-effectively deploy, protect and manage multiple or distributed locations without exceeding capex limits.

Like the new NSsp offerings, the new NSa 5700 accelerates secure network performance with new standards in firewall throughput (28 Gbps) and threat prevention throughput (15Gbps) – more than four times the previous comparable SonicWall appliances. This improvement is complemented by similar increases in IPS (17Gbps) and VPN (15Gbps) speeds.