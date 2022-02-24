Rubrik expands ransomware recovery warranty to cover Cloud Vault built on Microsoft

Rubrik, The Zero Trust Data Security Company, today announced businesses can gain additional confidence their data is recoverable following a cyber attack with an industry-first ransomware warranty that now includes the company’s isolated cloud vault service for critical data. Now, customers using Rubrik Cloud Vault, built on Microsoft Azure, can benefit from the assurance that Rubrik will pay up to 5 million dollars in recovery-related costs in the event Rubrik is unable to recover secured data.

As ransomware continues to impact companies across every industry, Rubrik Cloud Vault delivers a fully managed, secure and isolated cloud vault service built on Microsoft Azure. Through the integration with Microsoft Azure, Rubrik Cloud Vault simplifies air-gapping of critical data and provides end-to-end data immutability to ensure data is not compromised, corrupted or maliciously deleted. With Rubrik Cloud Vault, customers are better equipped to recover their data as cyber attacks continue to increase in volume and sophistication.

“We are so confident we can keep our customers’ businesses moving forward regardless of the attack that we are expanding our Ransomware Recovery Warranty to include Rubrik Cloud Vault,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Rubrik. “Whether your data lives within your enterprise or in the cloud, you’re backed by a warranty and assurance that your data will be secure and available no matter what.”

Rubrik launched the industry’s first Ransomware Recovery Warranty in late 2021 to give customers added assurance that their data secured in Rubrik’s Enterprise Edition would be recoverable, regardless of cyber incidents or natural disasters. Rubrik’s warranty offerings cover expenses related to data recovery and restoration in the event that Rubrik is unable to recover data following a ransomware attack.

“As we continue to double down on our data security strategy, we are now utilising Rubrik Cloud Vault built on Microsoft Azure to further protect us against ransomware threats,” said Jack Higgins, Network Analyst, Walton County Board of Education. “Rubrik’s Ransomware Warranty extension is another bold move from the company and adds an additional layer of reassurance that Rubrik is committed to securing and recovering our data.”

Learn more about the Rubrik Ransomware Recovery Warranty and Rubrik Cloud Vault.