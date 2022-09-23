DHL opens R127m ultramodern Joburg warehouse

Tania Campbell, executive mayor of Ekurhuleni, and Clement Blanc, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding for South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

DHL’s air, ocean and road freight unit, DHL Global Forwarding, has officially opened its new Johannesburg-based transhipment hub and head office, integrated with the latest technologies to ensure a seamless supply chain process.

The primarily solar-powered complex located in the Sky Park Industrial Estate, near OR Tambo International Airport, was officially opened yesterday at an event attended by government officials.

The new facility includes offices and a 10 000 m² warehouse integrated with omni-channel logistics tools and platforms that cater to the sector's specific supply chain challenges.

These include radio frequency identification tracking technologies, predictive assets lifecycle management tools, streamlining warehouse lighting, temperature sensors and internet of things (IOT) technologies premised on a plug-and-play strategy. This involves creating a supply chain platform augmented by standardised plug-ins tailored to customer requirements.

Twice the size of its other warehouses, the facility will serve as a hub for transport, logistics and warehouse solutions, as well as international freight expertise for different industries, according to DHL.

These include a strong focus on Africa’s life sciences and healthcare (LSH) sector, which is one of the booming industries in the country, with an expected annual growth rate of 6.3% and anticipated revenue of €7.1 billion by 2023, notes the company.

The cold chain facility consists of three large adjustable temperature-controlled refrigerators to enable the new hub to cater to the needs of Africa’s LSH sector, with some cargo weighing as much as 100-tons.

During an interview with ITWeb at the opening ceremony, Clement Blanc, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding for South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, said the new facility expands global connections to Africa, ensuring sectors like LSH can access an efficient and reliable logistics network.

“A new facility in South Africa is a natural next step in our efforts to support economic growth and accelerate the pace of supply chain transformation, to aid the socio-economic growth of South Africa and the greater Sub-Saharan African region.

“We have a very big focus on digital transformation. In our logistics processes, one of the key things is information – so the backbone of our business is our digital ERP platform that keeps information for all our operations. We have dimensional scanners which scan and detect the measurement of the parcel, which is then automatically uploaded into the system.

“IOT is very important; we have RFID devices that we attach to the parcels that help us to track the goods at any moment to give customers real-time visibility. We also have temperature sensors attached to the parcels, which help to keep the cold chain constant during the transportation of pharmaceuticals – these devices automatically send the information to our system,” explains Blanc.

DHL Global Forwarding is looking at introducing additional technologies that are being trialled in other warehouses, such as robots to help employees with lifting heavy cargo, and wearable eye glasses, to help employees automatically scan the parcel barcodes by merely looking at them, he adds.

An airline pallet arrives at the warehouse.

To serve the needs of the LSH sector, the site has been designed to meet the DHL Global GxP Pharma standards and the Transported Asset Protection Association security standards.

Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa, said: “We are proud that this new facility was built to the highest standards of sustainability and energy-efficiency in line with DHL Global Forwarding’s goal of reaching net-zero logistics-related emissions by 2050.

“Already, our climate protection initiatives and CO² emissions reduction programmes have had a positive impact on logistics supply chains globally, and building sustainable infrastructure like this solar-powered facility takes us closer to our goal.”

The new facility will create skilled jobs in Johannesburg – DHL Global Forwarding says it has expanded its total workforce in SA by 11% since 2021.

The company has also committed to supporting and driving the participation of SMEs in the economy and ensuring they have a place in global supply chains.