Cisco online event to help navigate the ‘new normal’

Garsen Naidu, country manager, Cisco South Africa.

As communities fight to contain the spread of COVID-19, social distancing has emerged as one of the most effective strategies. With this in mind, seemingly overnight, businesses around the world have enacted mandatory or strongly encouraged work-from-home policies.

For those new to remote working, the transformation in processes, workflows, and communication with colleagues can feel highly disruptive as many have to learn to juggle the responsibilities of family life with the pressures of their workday.

To help individuals better manage working from home, Cisco is running an online Webex roundtable, hosted by Garsen Naidu, Cisco SA’s country manager.

During the roundtable, Cisco’s Greg Griessel, technical solutions architect cyber security, and Evelyn Rhoda, cyber security specialist, will discuss the solutions that can be used to navigate the ‘new normal’ securely.

“In a stressful time such as this, technology changes must be addressed along with human challenges — or drops in employee engagement and productivity will result,” the company says.



The tech giant is providing collaboration technology for free to support communities during the pandemic. As a gesture of support, Cisco is offering free, unlimited usage on Webex, the world’s most secure, innovative, and flexible collaboration platform.

The event will take place on 22 April from 12:00 to 13:00 pm.

To RSVP, contact Mthobisi.Dladla@hkstrategies.co.za, or 0810422598.