Local anti-plagiarism app debuts PC version

The founders of The Invigilator mobile app have introduced a low-data PC version of the application.

With almost one million local users, the home-grown anti-plagiarism app expanded to Mexico, India and Australia earlier this year.

The company believes introducing the web-based version of the app will help to further fuel its expansion into developing and developed countries.

Launched in 2020, The Invigilator mitigates the risk of unethical behaviour during online and remote assessments and examinations, using non-invasive artificial intelligence tools to prohibit collusion and cheating.

It is used by higher learning institution students and examiners to mitigate non-venue-based assessment and exam risks, through mobile phone proctoring.

Nic Riemer, CEO and co-founder of The Invigilator, tells ITWeb that after having established its presence and office in Mexico, from where the company serves the entire Latin America, it is now in an advanced stage of setting up shop in India.

“We are excited about an upcoming trip to India, where we will be meeting with 22 universities to present our solutions to the Indian market.

“With the launch of the PC version of The Invigilator app, we have experienced a renewed interest in our solution. Institutions that were looking for a PC solution in the past can now use The Invigilator solution as a one-stop proctoring solution.

“We are now in a position to cater for any proctoring needs and have seen how this has opened a whole new market in SA. This allows universities in both developing and developed countries to easily use our PC application software technology on their computers.”

Both the mobile app and the PC version of The Invigilator are built on low-data technology, which allows students to make use of the service without the burden of needing large amounts of data per assessment, he adds.

The PC version has been created to integrate with, and run locally on the PC, meaning a constant internet connection is not needed, which is a huge advantage, notes Riemer.

The PC version also incorporates video analysis and screen detection. It is customisable and suited for all academic needs, says the firm.

The expansion to India marks the app’s eighth country where it has a presence, with offices in SA, Mexico, Australia, Columbia, Honduras, Caribbean and Nicaragua.

“Our growth strategy is built on setting up a local presence in each of these territories, whilst partnering with education technology resellers that have existing relationships with universities and schools in each of the territories. We are currently working with 15 partner universities abroad.”

Riemer points out the language barrier has been the company’s biggest challenge in Latin America. “After having translated all of our solutions and resources into Spanish, we realised the importance of having a local team on the ground that speaks that language.

“After having employed a team in Latin America, we have seen how our engagements with universities in different countries in the Latin American territory have grown exponentially,” he concludes.