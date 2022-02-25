Cisco appoints Smangele Nkosi as GM for South Africa

Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco SA.

Cisco has appointed Smangele Nkosi as general manager for South Africa.

This is the second high-profile appointment the company has made this month, after earlier naming Hani Raad as Sub-Saharan Africa managing director.

Raad succeeded Garsen Naidu, who was appointed as leader of the Sales Specialist Organisation at Cisco Middle East and Africa.

In a statement, the networking solutions firm says as general manager, Nkosi’s focus is on leveraging the company’s technology leadership to support the country's innovation, prosperity and social inclusion.

Her role will include working in close collaboration with government bodies and public and private enterprises to develop a healthy technology and partner ecosystem.

According to Cisco, Nkosi brings a wealth of knowledge to the table, with over 20 years’ experience working in versatile and challenging roles within the ICT sector.



Most recently, it adds, she was acting chief commercial officer at Telkom, responsible for sales and marketing, product strategy, and developing and implementing the company’s Openserve commercial strategy.



“It’s inspiring to be part of a company that has achieved so much over the past few years and I am very much looking forward to taking up the reins in executing Cisco’s country-wide vision and strategy,” says Nkosi.



“I hope to accelerate a culture of diversity and inclusion, empower women and develop the youth in the ICT sector, shaping a digital future for the region that opens up a world of unprecedented opportunities, including the delivery of sustainable economic growth and, as a result, an increase in job creation,” she says.



Hani Raad, MD of Cisco Sub-Saharan Africa, says: “Smangele has undertaken an impressive journey. She is a seasoned leader with proven expertise to drive Cisco’s purpose to ‘power an Inclusive future for all’, bringing transformational value to customers, partners and society.”