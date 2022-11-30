TransUnion rounds up women-led exec team

Shobana Maikoo is new head of TransUnion’s Global Capability Centre Africa.

Shobana Maikoo is new head of TransUnion’s business process outsourcing (BPO) facility − the Global Capability Centre (GCC) Africa.

Maikoo succeeds Avesh Singh, who has taken on a global role that includes oversight of the Lithuania Shared Services Centre and GCC business in Latin America and Africa.

According to a statement, the new appointment comes as the GCC Africa consolidates its “astonishing” growth since opening its doors for business in March 2021.

Furthermore, her appointment means the entire executive leadership team is now female, along with more than 70% of the centre’s employees, notes the statement.

Says Maikoo: “Our expansion is well ahead of our initial projections, as demand for innovative, skilled work increases in TransUnion markets across the world. We are also aiming to boost our learnership intake to 80 this year, up from 60, with most of those learners likely to get full-time roles after their 12-month internship.”

TransUnion’s virtual BPO facility in SA is part of its expanded network of GCCs, with other locations already established in India.

It supports TransUnion’s global operations, with its entire workforce comprised of South African workers servicing international clients from their homes, providing a range of contact centre, business process management, technology support, data analytics and other specialist roles.

Additionally, the business has made significant employment gains, recently revealing it has created an average of one job a day, with a current staff complement of more than 600.

Maikoo brings to the role more than 20 years of experience in operations management across the recruitment and staffing industries, and previously held senior management positions at some of the top BPOs in the country.

She has completed a senior management development programme from the University of Stellenbosch Business School, a post-graduate diploma in business management from Henley Business School South Africa and a management advancement programme from Wits Business School.

Outgoing GCC Africa head Singh comments that Maikoo’s ability to build cross-functional teams, drive customer and stakeholder engagement, and support transformational leadership made her a natural choice for the position.

“For us, creating a diverse organisation is something that’s in our DNA, both globally and locally. Our employees work in an environment that recognises their skills and ability to deliver outcomes to our clients, and Shobana’s appointment underlines her hard work and dedication since she joined us shortly after we launched our Africa GCC just 20 months ago.

“Our commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion has seen the centre thrive and I have no doubt it will continue to deliver under Shobana’s leadership.”