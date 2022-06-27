SA’s first online cannabis clinic opens for business

Two South African healthtech firms have signed a collaboration agreement that will pave the way for patients to easily access and consult with qualified medicinal cannabis specialists online.

RecoMed, a local healthcare booking platform, has joined forces with Cannabis Clinics, a healthtech platform that provides patients and doctors with information on legal medicinal cannabis, to introduce what they call SA’s first online cannabis clinic.

The platform is a booking and consultation portal that connects patients with cannabis specialist doctors, by listing doctors that are available to see patients via an encrypted video call, which is powered by the RecoMed platform.

Cannabis Clinics was established to assist South African patients seeking access to legal, local and imported pharma-grade medicinal cannabis.

Across many parts of the world, including SA, the landscape of medicinal cannabis is rapidly evolving and creating opportunities for doctors and patients to include registered cannabis products in their healthcare regimes.

Medicinal cannabis products, which range from oil, sprays, capsules, vapes and dried flowers, are widely used in the management of health conditions, such as cancer symptoms, chronic pain management, epilepsy, palliative care and mental health issues, such as anxiety and insomnia.

However, finding a healthcare practitioner who is trained in medicinal cannabis use and can prescribe it can be a challenging journey for patients, according to Cannabis Clinics.

Craig Ludwig, chief strategy officer at Cannabis Clinics, says: “We are very proud to be working alongside RecoMed to facilitate and optimise this direct patient-to-doctor consultation programme throughout South Africa, via our platform.

“It’s a significant step forward in helping to create access to medicinal cannabis products for patients who have previously been excluded from opting to include legal, high-quality medicinal cannabis in their healthcare and treatment regime.”

RecoMed’s technology platform enables digital patient bookings with healthcare facilities around SA, driving new business for healthcare providers.

When making a booking with the online cannabis clinic, patients can pay upfront using a credit card or other popular payment methods.

On 18 September 2018, the South African Constitutional Court decriminalised the use and cultivation of cannabis in a private space.

Often best known for its efficacy in pain management, medicinal cannabis can also play a role in the treatment of multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, endometriosis and arthritis, according to Cannabis Clinics.

Currently, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) of the Department of Health must approve each patient’s application for prescribed cannabis treatment.

The team at IntroCann (an associated company to Cannabis Clinics) applies to SAHPRA for approval on behalf of the doctor and patients. Repeat prescriptions are allowed for up to six months, says Cannabis Clinics.

SAHPRA approves Cannabis prescriptions for 14 conditions, including chronic pain, neuropathic pain, chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, endometriosis, fibromyalgia, arthritis, anxiety and insomnia.