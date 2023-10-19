#GOBOKKE
Virtualisation

#ITWebCloud2023 to address ROI, security and sustainability challenges

Lungile Msomi
By Lungile Msomi, ITWeb journalist
Johannesburg, 19 Oct 2023
Read time 1min 20sec
Comments (0)
The ITWeb Cloud and Data Centre Summit kicks off on 31 October at The Forum, in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Geared towards African organisations, this summit provides a platform for experts and IT professionals to delve into the latest strategies and solutions in cloud and data centre management.

Under the theme 'Optimisation as a catalyst to business success' the programme aims to address the most pertinent challenges that practitioners and decision makers in the cloud and data centre sectors face daily.

Topics range from strategy to cost optimisation and return on investment, to cloud and data centre data security and sovereignty, AI and analytics, DevOps, and more.

The line-up of speakers includes Rashika Ramlal, public sector country leader at AWS South Africa; Dr Mohsen Amiribesheli, senior technical architect and AI lead and HCL Tech; Martin Springer, senior director: infrastructure solutions at Dimension Data; Ashley Singh, CIO of Sanlam Corporate; Norbit Williams, CIO of the Department of Public Enterprises; Dr Angus Hay, regional executive at Africa Data Centres.

In addition, Bryce Allan, head of sustainability at Teraco Data Environments, will discuss sustainability considerations for enterprises in South Africa. He will explore the relationship between data centres and environmental sustainability and unpack the need for locally tailored solutions to address sustainability goals.

To find out more and register, visit the ITWeb Cloud and Data Centre event portal.

