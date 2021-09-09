BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Governance risk and compliance

White paper: Eight simple steps for automating GRC

Issued by ServiceNow
Johannesburg, 09 Sep 2021
More content from
Read time 30sec

While your mileage may vary depending on the solution you ultimately choose, on average, ServiceNow customers who automate GRC reduce audit costs by 80%.

Other benefits of automating GRC include:

  • Improving visibility into GRC initiatives;
  • Saving time by automating highly administrative, repetitive or complex GRC processes, like evidence collection;
  • Reducing risks and preventing problems with continuous monitoring; and
  • Responding quickly to business and regulatory changes.

Check out these eight simple steps for automating your GRC processes in a way that maximises value and minimises cost.

See also