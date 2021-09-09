White paper: Eight simple steps for automating GRC
While your mileage may vary depending on the solution you ultimately choose, on average, ServiceNow customers who automate GRC reduce audit costs by 80%.
Other benefits of automating GRC include:
- Improving visibility into GRC initiatives;
- Saving time by automating highly administrative, repetitive or complex GRC processes, like evidence collection;
- Reducing risks and preventing problems with continuous monitoring; and
- Responding quickly to business and regulatory changes.
Check out these eight simple steps for automating your GRC processes in a way that maximises value and minimises cost.