The promises and perils of the algorithmic automation era

Johan Steyn, chair of the AI special interest group, IITPSA.

Predicted to deliver around $15 trillion to global GDP by 2030, the algorithmic automation era has ushered in a new era for business process automation.

It is expected that this period will see current automation technologies scale from simple task automation, to augmentation, to becoming autonomous.

However, a staggering 80% of businesses globally say their automation and digitisation efforts have not given the returns they expected.

So says Johan Steyn, chair: special interest group on artificial intelligence and robotics, IITPSA, who will be presenting on, “The algorithmic automation era: promise and perils, at the ITWeb BPM & Automation Summit 2022, to be held on 29 June at The Maslow in Sandton.

During his presentation, Steyn will take delegates on a journey through time, to discover why the 20th-century thinkers Nikolai Kondratiev and Joseph Schumpeter matters today, in terms of economic super-cycles and creative destruction.

He will discuss how modern automation technologies will align with their theories on economic super-cycles and creative destruction, as well as what the future of business process automation holds, and why Steyn predicts the end of robotic process automation.

Finally, he will talk about intelligent automation, and a cocktail of smart technologies, and will peer into the future to a world where automation technologies will become increasingly autonomous, potentially resulting in what Yuval Noah Harari calls “the useless class”.