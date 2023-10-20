Rubrik appoints Ismail Elmas as group VP of International Business

Ismail Elmas.

Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security Company, today announced the appointment of Ismail Elmas as Group Vice-President of International Business. Elmas brings more than 25 years of cyber security experience to the role, building transformative sales teams and driving strategic organisational growth.

“We are delighted to welcome Ismail to the Rubrik leadership team, where he will continue to build and scale Rubrik’s international business,” said Brian McCarthy, Chief Revenue Officer at Rubrik. “His expertise and skill set are a great fit for our vision as we accelerate our market strategies to deliver cyber resilience to our customers across the world.”

Elmas joins Rubrik from Zscaler, where he spent four years driving significant growth and leading teams in international markets, including Europe and Asia. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles at software companies such as AppDynamics and BMC Software.

“Ransomware isn't going away anytime soon, especially as the amount of data that organisations hold accumulates and the surface area for hackers to target grows rapidly. Data security and data posture need to be a top priority for all organisations,” explains Elmas. “I'm excited to help customers increase their cyber resilience and work alongside this leadership team to advance the business and growth opportunities across Europe and Asia.”

The addition of Elmas expands Rubrik’s leadership team of industry experts, including Jesse Green, recently appointed Group Vice-President for the Americas, and Andres Botero, who was recently named Rubrik’s Chief Marketing Officer. The company also recently announced two board appointments: former Palo Alto Networks CEO Mark McLaughlin as a board member, and former Microsoft Chairman John W Thompson as Lead Independent Director.

Today’s news comes on the heels of Rubrik’s recent acquisition of Laminar, a leading data security posture management platform, the announcement of cyber recovery and remediation with generative AI in collaboration with Microsoft, and the company being named in the top 10 of the Forbes Cloud 100 list.