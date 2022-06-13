Telkom invites ICT students to hack for cyber security

Following last year’s Global Entrepreneurship Week hackathon, Telkom FutureMakers is inviting ICT university students to take part in its upcoming cyber security hackathon.

The hackathon, hosted by the telephony group’s enterprise and supplier development programme, is a partnership initiative with Amdocs, Unistream, Geekulcha and 22 on Sloane.

Held under the theme “Fraud management: Innovating against digital identity theft, business e-mail compromise and insider threat in a cloud-based world”, the hackathon will serve as the precursor of Telkom’s SATNAC Cyber Security Hackathon 2022 that takes place in August.

According to a statement, the hackathon will bring together ICT students, including technical university students, with experience in research in the cyber security field to prototype solutions that will solve cyber security problems.

Its aim is to counter the rise of fraud across all business sectors, including SIM-swap fraud and business e-mail compromise, says the statement, adding the solution should mitigate human error through sophisticated technologies and automation.

Mmathebe Zvobwo, Telkom executive for enterprise and supplier development, comments: “Telkom FutureMakers is passionate about promoting technology innovation that seeks to move the country forward through addressing challenges faced in the ICT sector.

“The industry suffers huge losses annually due to SIM-swap fraud through digital identity theft and it is crucial that we keep ahead and counter the increase of cyber security fraud.”

Seven teams of three to five members will be formed for the hackathon and will start building their solutions in the first accelerator session, which will take place in July.

The hackathon will culminate in the SATNAC Hackathon, taking place over 48 hours, starting at 4pm on Friday, 19 August until 4pm on Sunday, 21 August.

The successful teams will be afforded an opportunity to pilot their solutions with Telkom and Amdocs. In addition, they will have an opportunity to be part of the Telkom FutureMakers Enterprise Development Accelerator, if they have registered businesses.

