ITWeb IT Salary Survey: Are you paid what you’re worth?

The ITWeb IT Salary Survey, being conducted in partnership with Deloitte, has gone live.

It is the 17 annual such survey conducted by ITWeb and will result in a comprehensive South African IT sector salaries and careers guide.

Thanks to Deloitte’s involvement, this year’s survey is more comprehensive. Participation is anonymous and respondents can opt to provide more detailed information about their earnings, such as whether they received an increase, benefits offered by their employer, and medical aid and pension contributions.

Deloitte associate director Tyrone Jansen says: “Deloitte prides itself on publishing a number of remuneration surveys and related reports on an ongoing basis, providing information about benchmarks and trends in remuneration in the South African market.

“Through this sponsorship with ITWeb, Deloitte aims to expand its reach with a specific focus on IT-related jobs and the IT industry by providing valuable salary benchmarks to ITWeb’s subscribers.

“We will work closely with ITWeb and provide assistance in conducting their annual IT Salary Survey, which will no doubt produce valuable insights around the remuneration of IT jobs, as well as salary trends and workplace practices in the IT industry.”

[PIC] Tyrone Jansen, associate director, Deloitte.

The ITWeb/Deloitte IT Salary Survey is South Africa’s only independent IT salary reference guide. Jansen says: “Salary surveys, such as this one, are an invaluable tool to determine the state of the industry, as well as the market value of skills within the sector.”

The survey has a track record of attracting a large number of participants, as well as long-lasting interest among South Africa’s professional IT community and industry stakeholders in accessing the survey results.

The survey outcomes will enable IT professionals to benchmark their salaries against the industry average and identify the most sought-after and best-paid IT skills in South Africa. In addition, the survey assists employers in setting market-related salaries and determining appropriate package structures.

This enables them to make better-informed hiring decisions, attract and retain top IT skills, and track current and developing remuneration trends for the various job categories.

ITWeb’s research team, together with Deloitte’s expert remuneration team, will analyse the data, and compile a key findings report which will be published on ITWeb.

Complete the survey here:

https://www.itweb.co.za/survey/1gxnklOvzw74Ymz5