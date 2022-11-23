Webinar: Learn how to protect your OT systems

Operational technology (OT) systems are facing more frequent cyber-attacks than ever before. Ageing technology, insufficient patching made difficult by remote locations, and limited security resources make these systems vulnerable.

This is exacerbated by the fact that everything is becoming internet-facing and cloud-enabled, which is exposing the critical infrastructure sector to threats that have far more wide-reaching consequences than the average data breach.

OT has also evolved dramatically over the last ten years. The rising demand for improved connectivity of systems, faster maintenance of equipment, and more accurate insights into how resources are used has given rise to internet-enabled OT systems, such as industrial control systems (ICS), supervisory control and data acquisition systems, and more. Unfortunately, many of these systems were not built with security in mind.

Add to this the rapid rise of large-scale cloud adoption, distributed workforces, third-party supply chain access, and the convergency of IT and OT systems and it’s easy to see that all these factors make for a perfect storm.

With this in mind, HCLTech and Fortinet, in conjunction with ITWeb, are hosting a webinar on 29 November, entitled “Securing operational technology”. During the one-hour webinar, HCLTech and Fortinet experts will examine the current state of OT security and the paradigm shift OT is going through. They will also delve into the current risk landscape, and how businesses can adapt to build a more cyber-resilient infrastructure.

In addition, the webinar will look at new OT risks and how to mitigate them, and will cover several key solution areas, including IT and OT convergence, segmentation and micro-segmentation, visibility and asset identification, and endpoint protection solutions to help protect these environments.

Don’t miss out. For more information and to book your seat, click here.