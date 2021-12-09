ITWeb’s GRC 2022: Leveraging digital tech for governance, risk and compliance strategies

ITWeb’s Governance, Risk and Compliance conference will be held as a hybrid event on 10 February under the theme GRC for the Digital Enterprise.

The 12 annual event for business, IT, security, risk and compliance decision-makers will take an indepth look at how the move to digital has exposed businesses to new risks, but also opened up new ways to manage risk and improve governance and compliance strategies.

Arlene-Lynn Volmink, president and chair of the board, ISACA South Africa, will deliver the keynote address, titled, `Leveraging new technologies such as AI and RPA to build more robust and effective compliance’.

Among other things, she will cover the importance of developing appropriate controls to mitigate against the new risks, how to formulate an AI-, RPA-, IoT- and ML-enabled compliance strategy and choose the new technologies suitable for your business.

The day-long conference will be chaired by technology and privacy lawyer Nerushka Bowan, founder, L.I.T.T. Institute, while confirmed speakers include Nadiah Maharaj, chief risk officer, FNB Commercial, Kumeren Pillay, chief audit executive, Distell Group, and Perushka Kalipershad, group chief risk officer, Fidelity Security Group.

Call for papers

Anyone who is an expert in governance, risk and compliance, has practical knowledge to share about digitally transforming a business with the customer in mind, or has a product-independent case study to showcase is welcome to submit their proposal before 3 January:

https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-grc-2022/callforpapers

Book your seat

To find out more and register to attend this event, go to:

https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-grc-2022/