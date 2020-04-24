Liquor delivery app delivers Woolworths groceries

As non-essential delivery services see a sharp decline in demand during the lockdown period, on-demand alcohol delivery app Quench has collaborated with Woolworths SA to provide same-day delivery of groceries to customers in major centres across SA.

With SA expected to enter stage four of the lockdown period on 1 May, the ban of alcohol remains in place. App-based alcohol delivery services are forced to adapt and amend their business strategy to deliver essential goods.

Last month, SA’s largest grocery online service, Pick n Pay Online, partnered with alcohol delivery app BOTTLES, to help the retailer meet the significant increase in online orders during lockdown.

Traditional supermarket delivery services have become overwhelmed in recent weeks as more people choose to order essential groceries via their mobile phones from their homes. Some customers have been forced to schedule orders several days in advance.

Quench co-founder and MD Liam McCreedy says after the start-up re-engineered its app from an alcohol to a grocery delivery service, it has seen a significant spike in downloads and new active users.

“We have seen a 350% increase in sales, with 1 200 downloads in just three days. While the country is under lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, consumers are apprehensive to leave their homes and our contactless service provides them the peace of mind to order from the comfort of their couch,” notes McCreedy.

The Quench delivery service supports and alleviates the pressure on the Woolworths online delivery service, which has been inundated with orders, according to McCreedy.

Quench staff have been trained on how to deliver packages without any close contact and are equipped with masks and gloves.

Although the service is currently only available across Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, the Cape Winelands and George, the start-up says it will expand its offering, as demand increases.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play and Apple App stores.

“Deliveries are charged at a fixed rate of R60 per delivery and products are charged at the same prices as the in-store Woolworths pricing,” according to a statement.

Quench says it will reactivate alcohol sales after the ban has been lifted.

Meanwhile, online gifts delivery service NetFlorist has also temporarily suspended the delivery of non-essential orders on its platform and has now introduced the delivery of essential food items such as fresh fruit, vegetables and groceries to consumers.

Earlier this month, Mr D Food announced a partnership with Checkers, to deliver prescriptions and medication to its MediRite pharmacy customers.