BMW shows off iX M60

The new BMW iX M60.

German automaker BMW has unveiled its new electric flagship, the iX M60, billed its most powerful electric vehicle (EV) yet.

According to BMW, the new vehicle, which made its debut this week at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022, delivers 611bhp and 811lb ft of torque.

The vehicle, to be made available mid-year, is the third variant of the BMW iX, which was launched last year.

According to BMW, the concept and design of the iX are rooted in an approach to sustainability, reflected in its aerodynamics, lightweight design and use of natural and recycled materials.

The vehicle’s power unit has been manufactured sustainably without the use of critical raw materials such as as rare earths, and has maximum output of more than 370kW – enough to power the BMW iX from 0km/h to 100km/h in under five seconds.

The vehicle embodies the best of the three BMW models: The BMW i, the BMW X and the BMW M. Its tech features include automated driving, operation and connectivity, which the company says contribute to a high-performance experience.

“The power and control of the electric all-wheel drive, together with the highly responsive actuator-based wheel slip limitation and a suspension technology that includes, among other things, an M specifically tuned dual-axle air suspension with automatic level control, ensure hallmark BMW M driving experience, agility and precision,” says BMW.

BMW had previously set a target to have a total of more than one million EVs on the roads across the globe by the end of 2021, with electrified vehicles accounting for 15% to 25% of its global sales before 2025.

The new BMW iX M60 interior.

In terms of the interior, iX M60 comes with the new generation iDrive display and a control system that expands the interaction between driver and vehicle, allowing natural dialogue.

It is based on the new BMW Operating System 8 and has been designed with a focus on the touch function of the new BMW Curved Display and voice communication with the upgraded BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

The remote software upgrades offer the possibility to install new and improved vehicle functions over the air. Navigation with the cloud-based BMW maps system and augmented reality video on the control display ensures fast and precise route planning as well as traffic guidance.

The batteries fitted in the iX are designed as part of a long-term resource cycle and enable a high recycling rate. The power used to produce the battery cells and the high-voltage battery come exclusively from renewable sources, says the company.

“The BMW iX is also a pioneer in data transmission, using the 5G mobile phone standard and in integrating the personal mobile phone account into the vehicle with the help of the Personal eSIM,” adds BMW.

The automaker has not confirmed if the vehicle will be available in SA.