Rubrik appoints Ghazal Asif as VP of Global Partners and Alliances

Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security Company, today named Ghazal Asif as Vice-President of Global Partners and Alliances. Asif is responsible for leading Rubrik’s global channel and partner strategy to drive continued growth and engagement with current and future partners.

“We keep investing in the success of our extensive partner strategy and Ghazal’s leadership and channel experience will continue to fuel our data security growth,” said Brian McCarthy, Chief Revenue Officer at Rubrik. “She will act as a catalyst for scaling our partner enablement and accelerating our go-to-market channel strategy around the world.”

Asif is a recognised industry leader, award-winning channel executive and advocate for diversity and inclusion. Asif joins Rubrik from Google, where she was the Head of Channel Partners in EMEA for Google Customer Solutions, leading channel go-to-market strategy and execution for the region. Prior to that role, Asif held a number of channel leadership roles, including Senior Vice-President of Worldwide Channels at Cybereason, Vice-President of Worldwide Channels, GSP & Cloud Providers at AppDynamics, and Director of Global Channel Sales at Cisco Meraki. During Asif’s tenure at Meraki, AppDynamics and Cybereason, Asif led transformational efforts, driving triple digit growth, globally.

“Ransomware impacts every company in every industry which is driving record customer demand for Rubrik’s data security solutions,” said Asif. “The company is laser focused on the ongoing success of its partner ecosystem and I’m excited to build on this momentum and deliver even greater value to our partners and customers.”



“Today, Rubrik gained a proven channel leader with the addition of Ghazal Asif. This hire clearly signals Rubrik’s commitment to the success of their partner ecosystem and to working with partners to help solve customers’ pressing data security challenges,” said Matthew Helling, Head of Cybersecurity Services, Softcat. “I had the good fortune of working with Ghazal in her previous roles and I’m confident that she will make a strategic impact at Rubrik.”

“Rubrik continues to double down on its commitment to its partners, and today's hire of Ghazal Asif underscores the focus on their partner ecosystem,” said Bob Olwig, EVP, Global Partner Alliances, WWT. “The team at World Wide has been fortunate to partner with Ghazal in former positions and her proven channel leadership and dedication to fostering long-term partner relationships is truly impressive. We look forward to our continued partnership to help address critical ransomware and data security challenges for our customers.