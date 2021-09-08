Duxbury offers WISPs great opportunity to onboard Cambium technology with reduced rate starter kits

Cambium is a well-known and reputable brand that regularly features as a leader in various independent research surveys and bench tests. Together with the extensive R&D that goes into all Cambium Networks products and the superb training material provided to customers, Duxbury also provides local support and assistance to wireless internet service providers (WISPs).

“These are all excellent reasons to onboard high-performance Cambium ePMP products if you are a WISP. We are focused on driving the benefits of Cambium’s technology solutions to a wider market, so we are collaborating with Cambium to offer WISPs a limited-time-period opportunity to onboard this technology into their customer offering. The offer includes a Cambium ePMP starter kit and technical support at a greatly reduced rate,” says Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Executive at Duxbury Networking, local distributor of Cambium technology.

“If you have not purchased any Cambium products in the past two years, then you are eligible to receive the highly-discounted price on the starter kit. We believe this will assist WISPs who are not familiar with the Cambium Networks brand to get up and running as quickly as possible. The kit includes a bundle of Cambium Networks equipment and services. The offer is open until 31 December 2021, and terms and conditions apply,” says Huysamen.

Key features of the ePMP technology are:

Multi-user MIMO

Intelligent filtering

Frequency re-use

GPS synchronisation

Smart beamforming and beam steering

Spectral efficiency

Air fairness

Huysamen points out a number of benefits that accrue to both WISPs and their customers:

Scalability – Connecting up to thousands of individual locations with a synchronised network that enables RF frequencies to be re-used throughout the network, providing the highest level of connectivity in the least total amount of spectrum.

– Connecting up to thousands of individual locations with a synchronised network that enables RF frequencies to be re-used throughout the network, providing the highest level of connectivity in the least total amount of spectrum. Reliability – Deploying wireless broadband that consistently works right the first time and continues over the long haul.

– Deploying wireless broadband that consistently works right the first time and continues over the long haul. Total cost of ownership – Minimising the total cost of network ownership with one IP-based wireless network, comprised of licensed and unlicensed backhaul and access components, which can be rapidly deployed and perform reliably with minimum maintenance cost.

– Minimising the total cost of network ownership with one IP-based wireless network, comprised of licensed and unlicensed backhaul and access components, which can be rapidly deployed and perform reliably with minimum maintenance cost. Sustainability – Solutions are designed to operate for years from a supplier with a legacy of stability and sustainable product evolution.

– Solutions are designed to operate for years from a supplier with a legacy of stability and sustainable product evolution. Security – Network can use specified frequencies for public safety. Access networks can be configured with password authentication that meets PCI compliance standards for secure transactions.

To become part of the forward-thinking group of Cambium technology users, WISPs should fill in the registration form at https://www.cambiumnetworks.com/epmp-newcustomer-promo/?Referring_Org=Duxbury.

Once a WISP has registered its intent to participate in the programme, it will be contacted by a Cambium representative and undergo a validation process. On acceptance into the programme, WISPs will receive one of the following bundles:

One ePMP 3000 fixed wireless access point with 4x4 Mu-MIMO sector antenna and 12 ePMP Force 300-25 subscriber modules; OR

One ePMP 3000 fixed wireless access point with 4x4 Mu-MIMO sector antenna and 12 ePMP Force 300-25L subscriber modules; OR

One ePMP 3000L connectorised fixed wireless access point and 12 ePMP Force 300-25 subscriber modules; OR

One ePMP 3000L connectorised fixed wireless access point and 12 ePMP Force 300-25L subscriber modules.

In addition, they will receive a two-hour one-on-one training and service support session with an ePMP network engineer, free management, backup service and other tools.

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800 info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za.

