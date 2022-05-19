Total Experience top of mind as Experience Avaya roadshow hits SA

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) is showcasing the composable solutions that organisations need to win in the experience economy as it touches down in South Africa for the Experience Avaya Tour.

The tour, spread across two events, highlights real-world use cases that showcase the ability of the Avaya OneCloud platform to enable a 'Total Experience'.

Taking place in Johannesburg and in Cape Town, the events are the first large-scale conferences to be hosted by Avaya in South Africa since pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted across the country.

“It’s great to be back on the road to show Avaya’s continued investment and growth in this exciting and dynamic market. We can’t wait to meet with our partners and customers face-to-face once again, and help them as they focus on the new experiences they need to deliver in this new era,” said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya International, the keynote speaker at the two events.

South African businesses are now adapting to a post-pandemic world, in which the experiences delivered to both customers and employees are the basis of success. According to research commissioned by Avaya, 76% of South African consumers are more appreciative of good service than they were in 2019, and 91% expect contact centre agents to do everything possible to make them a happy customer. Meanwhile, 76% of South African workers say they would prefer a hybrid work model that splits working time between home and the office.

Through an exciting agenda, the Experience Avaya events outline how delivering a Total Experience is the only way to successfully address these trends. Total Experience is the interconnection of customer, employee, user and multi-experience, and the events highlight how it can be achieved through a series of real-world use cases built on the Avaya OneCloud experience platform.

“What South African businesses are looking for are ways to deliver exactly what’s needed by their customers at every interaction. To enable this, there’s a need to intentionally combine customer, employee, user and multi-experience thinking, thereby elevating everything these approaches can achieve on their own. And with Avaya OneCloud, we’re able to demonstrate the ability to orchestrate memorable events for employees and customers,” said Brett Butler, Managing Director Southern Africa at Avaya.

Avaya OneCloud is an experience platform dedicated to empowering organisations to compose unique, modernised and personal experiences that meet the ever-changing needs of their customers and employees. Organisations can more rapidly introduce new experiences and capabilities to their existing solutions, and empower employees to be more productive while working in new ways, and surprise and delight their customers across every interaction.

“Our solutions are deployed based on customer outcome ambitions tailored to suit the needs of an existing environment comprised of many different platforms, apps and ecosystems. We enable customers to use what is already good but also provide an effortless path to transition to the even better. The Experience Avaya events will demonstrate this in a practical way,” added Butler.

The Experience Avaya South Africa events take place in Johannesburg on 17 May, and Cape Town on 19 May. The two events are sponsored by Assertion, Koopid, Illation, Redington, and Westcon Comstor.