Book enthusiasts can now order books via Uber Eats

Local bookstore chain Exclusive Books (EB) has joined forces with Uber Eats for book orders and deliveries via the app.

As economic pressures shoot up amid the COVID-19 lockdown, local businesses have been forced to adapt and amend their business strategies to stay afloat.

For example, on-demand alcohol delivery app Quench announced its collaboration with Woolworths SA, to provide same-day delivery of groceries to customers in major centres across SA.

On the other hand, Mr D Food partnered with Checkers, to deliver prescriptions and medication to MediRite pharmacy customers.

While trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel refused unrestricted e-commerce activity during level five of the nationwide lockdown, last week he announced e-commerce will be expanded incrementally under level four.

Since adjusting the country’s COVID-19 lockdown regulations to level four, government has allowed the sale of products like stationery and books via e-commerce providers.

This has allowed the Uber-owned ordering and delivery platform to resume its functions.

EB says book enthusiasts can order some of the best-sellers, adding that if a customer is within 5km of specific bookstores, they will be able to place a book order on the Uber Eats app during trading hours.

Customers can also use Uber Eats’s no-contact delivery, says a statement. “To help you protect yourself, your loved ones, and the community, Uber Eats encourages no-contact delivery. Select ‘leave at door’ at checkout in the app.”

Only select stores are participating at the moment but a nationwide rollout is in the pipeline, according to the bookstore chain.

The participating EB stores are:

Johannesburg: Hyde Park Corner, Sandton City, Mall of Africa and Nicolway Bryanston

Pretoria: Menlyn Park

Cape Town: Cavendish Square, Constantia Village, V&A Waterfront, Table Bay Mall and Tyger Valley

KwaZulu-Natal: Gateway and Midlands Mall

Port Elizabeth: Walmer Park

Bloemfontein: Loch Logan