ServiceNow, the platform that brings your business together, expands its investment commitment to SA and Africa

Muhammed Omar, Country Manager, Africa, ServiceNow.

ServiceNow is celebrating stellar growth in southern Africa with additional focus and investment across the region and continent. Our success underscores two significant elements at play: the appetite of African firms to consolidate and deepen their operational and strategic visibility, and ServiceNow's evolution as the platform that provides a control tower for your entire enterprise.

"We've seen terrific growth locally, especially over the last 18 months – and in my conversations with local enterprise leaders, I can see why," says Cathy Mauzaize, ServiceNow's Vice-President for EMEA South. "Companies across all verticals and maturity levels want more effective ways to know how different parts of their business are doing and guide those towards better performance. The C-suite needs to have this level of insight and orchestration, but the need extends to all levels in a company. The ServiceNow platform has evolved to match those needs without disrupting or demeaning existing system investments the business has made."

Responding to the market growth, ServiceNow is increasing its local presence, including scaling up over the next two years to more staff and partners, and a major emphasis on skills development.

The platform that unites the business

ServiceNow does not replace platforms or services in an enterprise. Instead, it is a control tower for the enterprise, creating a layer that brings all the organisational pieces together.

Cathy Mauzaize, VP EMEA South, ServiceNow.

Starting its life 18 years ago as a service management platform, ServiceNow has expanded to offer features that enhance multiple areas within an enterprise. The platform capabilities include monitoring, reporting, KPI enforcement and workflow automation. ServiceNow lets leaders track features such as inter-organisational bridges, customer experiences, employee engagement and skills needs, governance and other ESG considerations, supply chain and more.

"We digitise and automate cross-enterprise workflows and optimise business process," says Muhammed Omar, ServiceNow's Country Manager for Africa. "For instance, we can support employee experience by providing personalised experience for each employee, which enhances employee engagement while also digitising core workflows such as onboarding and transitions. We can expand this to customers or suppliers – by automating the engagement from front office to the middle and back office. And finally, using our low code platform, customers can develop their own applications to reduce technical debt."

These capabilities make ServiceNow a natural fit for organisations across the digital modernisation spectrum. Whether they are only starting their digital transformation strategies, or if they are digitally advanced but require ways to manage their complex environments, ServiceNow provides the means to accomplish their goals.

What sets ServiceNow apart from competing platforms? We define our pedigree by uniting several requirements:

One platform: ServiceNow is a singular platform that extends into different capabilities for different verticals and uses a one platform, one data model and architecture.

No blunt acquisitions: Instead of bolting on acquisitions, ServiceNow strips out acquired IP and integrates these as seamless parts of the platform.

Continual innovation: Our developers and partners add new and improved capabilities, including analytics, machine learning features and natural language processing to the platform twice a year.

ServiceNow is customer zero: We use the platform to manage our operations and strategy.

Many platforms can claim some of these elements, but few combine them as effectively and none as comprehensively as ServiceNow. We also stand out for our increased focus on the C-suite.

ServiceNow provides executives and chief officers the means to enhance oversight, reporting and KPI enforcement. They can drive strategy through one dashboard, promoting initiatives that highlight key considerations such as opex, talent retention, customer satisfaction, ESG initiatives and activities that improve the bottom line.

"How can I manage my customers effectively? What can I do to optimise my opex to income ratio? How can I drive more profits? How can I drive more revenue? How can I unleash potential from my customer base? Do I have the right employees? How can I make sure I'm delivering the best experience to attract and retain people? These types of questions are top of mind for every C-suite executive, and it's where an integrated platform such as ServiceNow makes a big impact," says Mauzaize.

Investing in Africa

African enterprises are no strangers to these questions. It's no surprise that ServiceNow is seeing stellar growth across Africa, particularly in South Africa. As a fast-growing region, its organisations are eager adopters of new business technologies. They benefit intuitively from ServiceNow's integrated platform that combines and amplifies the effectiveness of their business systems, processes and people.

ServiceNow is investing in more local staff, partners and skills development to support this growth, says Omar: "The African continent fits the profile of the target market that we are looking for, to serve and work with. We’ve experienced greater than 30% YOY growth and it's giving us the confidence to double down on our investment. We are investing in current and future partners, and we're running skills development projects that will help boost employment and add more local capabilities for our customers. ServiceNow has been present in South Africa for almost nine years, but this is just the start of a much bigger relationship."

ServiceNow is the control tower that every enterprise needs. Accelerate your business insights, strategy and control with the platform that glues your company together and enhances your systems, technologies, people and processes.

Africa and the world work with ServiceNow. Contact us and find out why you should too.