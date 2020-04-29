Avaya enables easy-to-deploy remote working in Kenya, Ghana with launch of Avaya Spaces collaboration app

In response to the growing need for businesses in Kenya and Ghana to implement robust remote working initiatives, Avaya Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AVYA) has launched Avaya Spaces, its flagship cloud meeting and collaboration app, in these countries.

In addition, to facilitate rapid, risk-free roll-out, the company is offering free 60-day access to the solution for any organisation, as well as free access through August for education and non-profit organisations.

With governments in both countries aiming to curb the spread of COVID-19 by implementing travel restrictions and lockdown measures, and temporarily suspending educational facilities and social gatherings, there has been a pressing need for businesses to turn to remote working technologies to maintain business continuity.

Avaya Spaces is recognised for its ease of implementation and the significant impact it can have on organisational resilience and continuity at such a time. Accessible from a browser or mobile app, the solution will enable citizens and organisations in these African countries to connect and collaborate remotely – going beyond integrating chat, voice, video, online meetings and content sharing.

“The people of Africa are facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with incredible resilience, and from the beginning of the crisis, we have been helping our customers and partners across the continent transition to effective remote working strategies. With the launch of Avaya Spaces in Kenya and Ghana, even more people and organisations will be able to benefit from a cost-effective solution that enables business continuity regardless of where employees are located,” said Fadi Hani, Vice-President – Middle East, Africa & Turkey, Avaya.

Avaya Spaces provides users with an extensive set of meeting and team collaboration features, including voice and video conferencing for up to 500 participants and unlimited online storage. As a mobile-enabled solution, it also offers a simple, secure and effective way to track communications and manage tasks when travel and connectivity are limited.

Since January, Avaya has seen an increase of more than 2 700% in video collaboration traffic on the Avaya Spaces platform. And in the past weeks alone, several hundred universities, schools and other organisations worldwide have engaged Avaya to gain the connectivity and collaboration capabilities Avaya Spaces provides as they address the challenges of this pandemic.

For example, Charter College International High School in Johannesburg, South Africa is one of many schools that has transitioned to online learning and is using Avaya Spaces to enable this. In Egypt, Avaya and Orange Egypt, the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services, have partnered to jointly enable all educational institutions in the country to implement remote learning initiatives.

Click here to discover how Avaya Spaces can aid your business with remote working.