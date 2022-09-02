MICT SETA intensifies push to upskill local youth

Andile Ngcaba, chairman of Convergence Partners and Cortex Hub patron, and MICT SETA CEO Matome Madibana.

The Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) has partnered with the

, in an effort to provide young people with access to critical digital skills.

The skills development institution has, in recent months, embarked on a digital skills push, forging partnerships with organisations such as mLab,Forge Academy and Labs, as well as the science and innovation department.

In a statement, MICT SETA indicates the partnership’s memorandum of understanding was signed this week, at the Cortex Hub facilities in East London.

The partnership will focus on the development of tech-driven entrepreneurship training and fourth industrial revolution skills development, to accelerate local innovation and business capabilities to drive job creation and economic growth, according to the statement.

In addition, MICT SETA will fund skills development programmes as part of the collaboration.

MICT SETA CEO Matome Madibana says: “Strategic collaborations with entities such as the Cortex Hub will solidify our commitment to providing our youth with the necessary digital skills to help them thrive and survive our modern world.”

Located in East London in the Eastern Cape, the Cortex Hub is described as a non-profit, seed-funding incubation hub, with high-profile businessman Andile Ngcaba as its patron.

Cortex Hub office manager Ayabulela Dlova says the hub is a “model for excellence” in tech education and research for the development of solutions and a generation of businesses that find opportunities to innovate for the Eastern Cape's social and economic development.

“Technology has potential to greatly improve the state of our township and rural communities. Our main goal is to ensure we design and deliver initiatives that can train and support start-ups in building socially-impactful solutions,” he states.

“These start-ups are future job creators who give us hope in the fight against poverty and unemployment. The partnership with the MICT SETA cements this as a means to foster a greater level of financial inclusion and eradicate the education skills gaps.”

MICT SETA’s Madibana adds: “We want our young people to develop the capabilities to effectively drive local technological innovations and growth. Hence, we are committed to investing in our young people to unlock their full potential.”