DCC wins major award at APC by Schneider Electric MEA Awards

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has been awarded the prestigious Bronze Volume Distributor of the Year Award 2022 for the MEA region at the recent APC by Schneider Electric MEA President’s Club Partner Awards, held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The ICT distributor’s APC by Schneider Electric sales continue to show tremendous growth and the award recognises DCC’s strengthening role in not only South Africa but the MEA region. The award is indicative of the team’s hard work and dedication in a very competitive marketplace.

“Thank you to Schneider Electric for presenting us with this accolade, recognising our efforts and playing an instrumental role in our partnership success. We would also like to thank all our valued clients and partners for their continued support that has enabled us to reach this milestone,” says Pieter Gouws, APC product specialist at DCC.

“The team worked incredibly hard and, together with APC by Schneider Electric, we continue to deliver solutions that meet our customers' energy management requirements.”

DCC has been an official APC distributor for almost 20 years and is responsible for the company’s range of secure power technologies’ single-phase UPSes and edge computing infrastructure such as racks, PDUs (power distribution units) and NetBotz access control sensors.