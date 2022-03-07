TikTok, Netflix latest tech firms to boycott Russia

Chinese-multinational video-sharing app TikTok and video-on-demand (VOD) streaming service Netflix join a growing list of tech companies that have suspended their operations in Russia, as it intensifies its military attacks against Ukraine.

Since the tensions between Russia and Ukraine re-surfaced almost two weeks ago, several tech companies have over the past few days announced they will halt sales and services in Russia.

Last week, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft, PayPal, Google, Sony and Apple announced they are boycotting Russia, to show solidarity with Ukraine, as the country remains under attack from Russian forces.

On Sunday, ByteDance-owned TikTok announced on Twitter that it was suspending live-streaming and uploading of videos to its platform.

This followed the Russian government introducing a law that would impose stringent punishment, including imprisonment, for anyone charged with spreading “fake news”.

“In light of Russia's new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend live-streaming and new content to our video service, while we review the safety implications of this law,” says the tweet.

As a platform of creativity and entertainment, the company highlighted it can provide a source of relief and human connection during a time of war and when people are facing immense tragedy and isolation.

“However, the safety of our employees and our users remain our highest priority. We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority,” said the company.

Russia is one of the 190 countries where Netflix provides its services. The VOD company announced last week that it had temporarily stopped all future projects in Russia and was assessing the situation.

On Sunday, the company said it had taken the decision to halt its services. "Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," said a Netflix spokesperson, according to a Reuters report.

Regulation in Russia requires the streaming service to distribute state-run channels as part of its service offerings, which include news, sports and entertainment.

As the conflict progresses, tech companies face increased scrutiny from the Russian government, which has been keeping a close eye on their response and online coverage of the ongoing conflict.

Last week, the Ukrainian government urged tech companies to take action against Russia and restrict access to their services within the country, clamp down on fake news, as well as halt services on Russian state-backed outlets.

Governments of neighbouring countries − including Estonia, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia − made similar requests, sending a joint letter to the CEOs of Google, Twitter and Facebook last week.

The letter saw more global tech firms announcing they are suspending operations in Russia, including Google, Airbnb and online travel agency Booking Holdings.

Tech reaction

Neighbouring countries have created open pathways and humanitarian corridors to enable safe evacuation of civilians from various cities.

According to the United Nations, by Sunday, at least 364 Ukrainians had died since Russia invaded Ukraine and at least 759 had been injured. However, the actual death toll is believed to be significantly higher.

In a blog post announcement on Friday, Microsoft said it is horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemns this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia.

Microsoft said it had taken the decision to suspend all new sales of its products and services in Russia.

“In addition, we are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions,” said Brad Smith president and VP of Microsoft.

“We believe we are most effective in aiding Ukraine when we take concrete steps in coordination with the decisions being made by these governments and we will take additional steps as this situation continues to evolve.”

In a media statement last Tuesday, Apple expressed its deep concern about the Russian invasion, noting it stands with all those who are suffering as a result of the violence.

The company announced it is stopping all exports into its sales channels in the country and that Apple Pay and other services had been limited.