Governance risk and compliance

Buyer’s Guide – cyber risk management

How to select a solution for your organisation.
Issued by Arctic Wolf Networks
Johannesburg, 16 Jan 2023
Read time 0min 50sec

There’s a disparity between the growing budget businesses dedicate to cyber security and their ability to defend an expanding attack surface. Every year, organisations pour more money into protecting themselves from cyber threats, yet they continue to face tremendous risks.  

The size of the information security and risk management technology market is $150.4 billion, according to a 2021 estimate by Gartner.[1] Even so, Verizon’s most recent Data Breach Investigations Report tallied 5 258 confirmed data breaches between November 2020 and October 2021.[2] That’s up 33% from the 12 months prior.[3]

Why is cyber security so ineffective? The short answer is that cyber security tools aren’t the problem. It’s lack of expertise, alert fatigue and security infrastructure complexity that cause operational failures. Until you can solve those challenges, you’ll continue to struggle with blind spots and leave yourself vulnerable. 

Please download for more information.

